Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS

CFI panel at the Montreal International Security Summit

On 16 October, the CFI project co-hosted a high-level panel on “Countering Foreign Interference: From Democratic Erosion to Global Security” at the Montreal International Security Summit 2025

Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) has emerged as a strategic tool in the arsenal of authoritarian actors. While often discussed in the context of electoral meddling and democratic erosion, the threat extends well beyond the ballot box and funny memes. Foreign interference operations exploit all hybrid domains to weaken alliances, undermine societal cohesion, fuel regional instability, and erode trust in global governance. At a time of geopolitical turmoil and technological disruption, such activities pose direct risks to global peace and security.  

The panel examined the evolving nature of FIMI as a horizontal, global security challenge. It brought together European, Canadian, and international experts to assess how like-minded partners can expand and deepen cooperation, reinforce resilience, and counter the broader rise of digital authoritarianism. 

The discussion is available to rewatch (starting at 5:45:07)

 Speakers:  

  • Geneviève Tuts, Ambassador of the European Union to Canada 
  • Qiang Xiao, Research Scientist at the School of Information and the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of China Digital Times  
  • Beatriz Saab, Digital Methods and Policy Manager, ISD Germany 
  • Steven Feldstein, Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace 
  • Nad’a Kovalcikova, Senior Analyst on Transnational Security and CFI Project Director, EUISS.  

Moderation by Melissa Chan, journalist.  

The next day, the CFI Project and MIGS also co-hosted a closed-door session "Transatlantic Resilience: EU–Canada Responses to Foreign Interference”. The dialogue aimed to deepen relations and knowledge exchanges between European and Canadian policymakers. Participants further discussed FIMI in global conflicts, the role of AI in the rise of ‘digital authoritarianism’, FIMI as a security threat and the latest trends in Europe and Canada. 

More information on the Montreal International Security Summit 2025  

Streaming of Day 1 

Streaming of day 2 

Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
3 participants to the roundtable standing in front of screen with title of discussion. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Participants to roundtable sitting and discussing. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Speakers on stage at Montreal International Security Summit. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
3 participants to the roundtable standing in front of screen with title of discussion. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS
Participants to roundtable sitting and discussing. Credit photo: JULIAN HABER-MIGS

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